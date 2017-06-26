FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining announces rights offering
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining announces rights offering

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Red Eagle Mining Corp

* Red eagle mining announces rights offering

* Red eagle mining- filed rights offering circular in connection with offering of rights to buy units for proceeds of up to approximately c $46 million

* Red eagle mining - use of proceeds from rights offering is for underground development, paste back fill plant, underground delineation drilling

* Red eagle mining corp - for each two rights holder will be entitled to subscribe for one unit at a subscription price of c $0.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

