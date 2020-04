April 29 (Reuters) - Red Electrica Corporacion SA :

* THE GROUP’S LIQUIDITY POSITION AS OF MID-APRIL AMOUNTED TO 3 BILLION EUROS

* ON CORONAVIRUS SAYS EFFECT ON THE EXPECTED RESULTS FOR 2020 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE VERY SIGNIFICANT Source text: bit.ly/3d1Qsi1 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)