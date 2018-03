BRIEF-Red Hat Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.91

March 26 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc:

* RED HAT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $772 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $761.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.68

* SEES FY 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

* SEES Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.42

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BILLION TO $3.46 BILLION

* SEES Q1 REVENUE ABOUT $800 MILLION TO $810 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BILLION, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BILLION, UP 24 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* SEES ‍FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BILLION TO $1.045 BILLION​

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.34, REVENUE VIEW $3.37 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $795.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S