May 14 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RLH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BANK

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT FOR A $30 MILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT FACILITY AND $10 MILLION FIVE YEAR REVOLVER

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT FOR A $30 MILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT FACILITY AND $10 MILLION FIVE YEAR REVOLVER

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - FUNDS FROM $30 MILLION TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION