BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Corp - Unit Entered Into Amended Purchase Deal With Knights Franchise Systems, Wyndham Hotel Group, Among Others

May 7 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS

* RED LION HOTELS - PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 - SEC FILING

* RED LION HOTELS - PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MILLION

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - PURSUANT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT, BUYER PAID $3 MILLION DEPOSIT TOWARDS PURCHASE PRICE TO WHG ON MAY 1, 2018