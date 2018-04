BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels - Engaged Deutsche Bank Securities On April 19 To Assist In Arranging $40 Mln Senior Secured Credit Facility

April 23 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RED LION HOTELS - ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* RED LION HOTELS -ON APRIL 17 ENTERED COMMITMENT LETTER WITH A FUND THAT DESCRIBES TERMS FOR A SINGLE ADVANCE TERM LOAN OF $20 MILLION TO CO

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE Source text (bit.ly/2HlXqmt) Further company coverage: