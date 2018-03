BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Reports Qtrly ‍Total Revenues Of $38.5 Mln Versus $38.1 Mln

March 28 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RLH CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - ‍MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE SAME STORE REVPAR INCREASED IN Q4 OF 2017 BY 2.0 PERCENT, AS COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - ‍2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR​

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MILLION VERSUS $38.1 MILLION​

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - QTRLY DILUTED ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06​

* RED LION HOTELS CORP - QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.02​