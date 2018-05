May 22 (Reuters) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc:

* RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL FIRST QUARTER ENDED APRIL 22, 2018

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q1 REVENUE $421.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $426.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS - QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S