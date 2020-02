Feb 18 (Reuters) - Red Rock Capital AG:

* RED ROCK CAPITAL AG - SOLE BOARD MEMBER ROLAND SCHREIBER RESIGNED HIS POSITION ON MARCH 31, 2020 BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* RED ROCK CAPITAL AG - ALEXANDRU TIT-ANDREESCU APPOINTED TO THE BOARD EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2020