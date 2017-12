Dec 12 (Reuters) - Red Rock Capital Corp:

* RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY INTENDS TO FOCUS ITS ATTENTION ON TRANSACTIONS IN BLOCKCHAIN SECTOR

* RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP SAYS COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT WITH COINBIT BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )