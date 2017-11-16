BRIEF-Red Rock Capital to split shares and complete private placement

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Red Rock Capital Corp

* Red Rock Capital to split shares and complete private placement

* Red Rock Capital Corp - ‍board has elected to terminate letter of intent with Electric Metals Corp announced on October 16​

* Red Rock Capital Corp - ‍does not intend to pursue a transaction with electric metals at this time​

* Red Rock Capital Corp - ‍board has also approved a forward share split on basis of 2.33 common shares for every 1 common share currently outstanding​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: