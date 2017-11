Nov 7 (Reuters) - Red Rock Resorts Inc

* Red Rock Resorts announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $400.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $393.1 million

* Adjusted EBITDA was $118.3 million for Q3 of 2017, an increase of 8.5% from $109.0 million in same period of 2016​