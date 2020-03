March 25 (Reuters) - Red Rock Resources PLC:

* IMPACT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PLANNING FOR A NEW STAGE OF EXPLORATION ON LUANSHIMBA LICENSE, 80% OWNED, WHICH IS PROSPECTIVE FOR COPPER AND GOLD, CONTINUES

* TSHIPI MANGANESE HAS CLOSED ITS OPEN PIT MINE FOR 21 DAY PERIOD IN SOUTH AFRICA