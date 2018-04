April 5 (Reuters) - Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd :

* RESOLVED FOR CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY CASH OFFER TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 388.9 MILLION FOR HK$11.78 PER H SHARE

* MAXIMUM H SHARES UNDER OFFER CONSTITUTES ABOUT 36.59% & 9.87% OF ISSUED H SHARE CAPITAL & SHARE CAPITAL OF CO RESPECTIVELY