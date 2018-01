Jan 16 (Reuters) - Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd :

* FROM JAN TO SEPT 2017, OPERATING REVENUE OF RMB7.72 BILLION, UP 12.91% AS COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD OF 2016

* ‍FROM JAN TO SEPT 2017 , NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO RMB 3.04 BILLION , UP 13.14 PERCENT ​