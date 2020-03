BRIEF-Redan Expects Coronavirus Outbreak To Have Significant Impact On Its FY 2020 Results

March 16 (Reuters) - Redan SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MARKED DECREASE IN NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT TOP SECRET STORES HAS DIRECT IMPACT ON LOWER TURNOVER

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S LIQUIDITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TAKES ACTIONS TO KEEP CO'S OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY, INTENSIFIES SALES IN ITS WEBSTORE