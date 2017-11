Nov 29 (Reuters) - Redbubble Ltd:

* ASX ALERT-THANKSGIVING SALES RESULTS & REAFFIRMING EBITDA GUIDANCE-RBL.AX

* GROSS TRANSACTION VALUE OVER THANKSGIVING WEEKEND OF A$10.1 MILLION, UP 42 PERCENT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS ‍​

* - REAFFIRMS THAT CO IS ON TRACK TO MOVE INTO ONGOING OPERATING EBITDA PROFITABILITY LATE IN FY2018‍​