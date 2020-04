April 28 (Reuters) - Redbubble Ltd:

* COVID-19 POSITIVELY IMPACTED SALES IN APRIL & SUPPLY CHAIN REMAINS ROBUST

* YTD FY2020 GROSS PROFIT OF $91 MILLION, UP 28%

* YTD FY2020 MARKETPLACE REVENUE OF $246 MILLION, UP 25%