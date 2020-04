April 1 (Reuters) - Redbubble Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS EARLIER EXPECTATION TO GROW OPERATING EBITDA YEAR ON YEAR AND ACHIEVE POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOWS3 IN FY2020

* SEARCH FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL LATER IN CALENDAR YEAR

* SEARCH FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL LATER IN CALENDAR YEAR

* CASH COMPONENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS & EXECUTIVE TEAM WILL BE CUT; INTERIM CEO’S REMUNERATION TO BE REDUCED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: