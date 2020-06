June 26 (Reuters) - Redcentric PLC:

* REDCENTRIC PLC - PROPOSED RESTITUTION SCHEME AND PLACING

* REDCENTRIC - REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH FCA ON FCA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CO IN RELATION TO CERTAIN HISTORICAL ACCOUNTING MISSTATEMENTS

* REDCENTRIC - SETTLEMENT INCLUDES AN AGREEMENT TO PAY RESTITUTION, AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY £11.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: