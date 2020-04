BRIEF-Redcentric Says H2 Saw Material Increase In Sales Opportunities Due To Covid-19

April 3 (Reuters) - Redcentric PLC:

* REDCENTRIC PLC - IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH 2020 WE SAW A MATERIAL INCREASE IN SALES OPPORTUNITIES AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* REDCENTRIC PLC - VOLUME OF NEW RECURRING REVENUE CONTRACTS SIGNED IN MARCH WAS MATERIALLY ABOVE THAT SEEN IN PREVIOUS YEARS.

* REDCENTRIC PLC - ANTICIPATE A REDUCTION IN SALES TO NEW CUSTOMERS AND A SLOWDOWN IN MAJOR CHANGE PROJECTS FROM EXISTING CUSTOMERS

* REDCENTRIC PLC - ANTICIPATE THAT SOME OF OUR CUSTOMERS MAY COME UNDER PRESSURE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* REDCENTRIC PLC - EXPECT A LOWER LEVEL OF NORMALISED CANCELLATIONS AND RENEWAL CHURN IN SAME PERIOD.

* REDCENTRIC PLC - DELIVERIES IN LAST QUARTER OF FY20 HAVE BEEN STRONG

* REDCENTRIC PLC - TO TEMPORARILY HALT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* REDCENTRIC PLC - IT IS HIGHLY UNLIKELY THAT A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR WILL BE RECOMMENDED BY BOARD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: