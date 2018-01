Jan 22 (Reuters) - Redco Properties Group Ltd:

* CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY WILL RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF NOT LESS THAN 60% AND NOT MORE THAN 150%

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO REVALUATION GAIN FROM GROUP'S INVESTMENT PROPERTY AND REVENUE GENERATED FROM PRIMARY LAND DEVELOPMENT IN PRC