Feb 20 (Reuters) - Northgate PLC:

* REDDE - COURT SANCTIONED REDDE AND NORTHGATE MERGER SCHEME AND ISSUED COURT ORDER IN CONNECTION WITH MERGER

* REDDE - SCHEME REMAINS CONDITIONAL ON DELIVERY OF COPY OF COURT ORDER TO REGISTRAR OF COS, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

* REDDE - TRADING OF REDDE SHARES LSE’S AIM WILL BE SUSPENDED WITH EFFECT FROM 7.30 AM FRIDAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: