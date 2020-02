Feb 14 (Reuters) - Redde Plc:

* REG-REDDE PLC: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER

* REDDE - NORTHGATE ANNOUNCED THAT SRA HAD GIVEN REQUISITE APPROVAL FOR RECOMMENDED MERGER BETWEEN NORTHGATE & CO TO PROCEED

* REDDE - EFFECTIVE DATE OF SCHEME IN RELATION TO DEAL WITH NORTHGATE EXPECTED TO BE FEB 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: