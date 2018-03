March 7 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd:

* ‍DISPOSAL OF CROMWELL SECURITIES​

* ‍CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF 386.5 MILLION STAPLED SECURITIES IN CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP FOR AN CONSIDERATION OF AUD 405.8 MILLION

* ‍TO DISPOSE OF STAPLED SECURITIES IN CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP TO ARA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS XXI PTE LTD​

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE REDEFINE’S LOCAL DEBT FACILITIES, REDUCING LOAN TO VALUE RATIO AND BOLSTERING LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: