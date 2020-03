March 23 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd:

* POSTPONEMENT OF DIVIDEND AND WITHDRAWAL OF DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE

* REDEFINE HEREBY WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO DEFER ITS DECISION ON A DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: