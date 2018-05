May 7 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd:

* AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018, REDEFINE’S DIVERSIFIED LOCAL PROPERTY ASSETS WERE VALUED AT R68.6 BILLION (FY17: R68.1 BILLION)

* BOARD DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF 47.30 (HY17: 44.82) CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY, AN INCREASE OF 5.5%

* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND GROSS DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME SHOWED GROWTH OF 9.6% (HY17: 8.5%) AND 8.6% (HY17: 24.8%) RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: