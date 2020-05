May 4 (Reuters) - Redefine Properties Ltd:

* JSE: RDF - RDFB16 - CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2020

* REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 22.63 CENTS

* REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD - HY REVENUE 4 818 MILLION RAND VERSUS 4 395 MILLION RAND

* REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD - WITHDRAWN ITS PREVIOUS DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR