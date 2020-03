BRIEF-Redflex Holdings Withdraws All Financial Guidance Relating To H2 2020

March 30 (Reuters) - Redflex Holdings Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING ALL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE RELATING TO H2 FY 2020

* ANTICIPATE REVENUES FROM VOLUME-BASED CONTRACTS WILL BE IMPACTED BROADLY IN LINE WITH REDUCTION IN TRAFFIC VOLUMES

* COVID-19 IS CAUSING REDUCTIONS OR DELAYS TO ROLLOUT OF NEW PROGRAMS IN NORTH AMERICA WHICH MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT CO’S REVENUE

* CONTINUES DESIGN WORK TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS FOR RAIL CROSSING AND DEDICATED BUS LANE ENFORCEMENT IN LOS ANGELES

* IMPLEMENTED COST SAVING INITIATIVES INCLUDING REDUCTION IN SALARIES, REDUCED HOURS FOR MOST STAFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: