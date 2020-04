April 6 (Reuters) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES FIRST COVID-19 PATIENT TREATED WITH OPAGANIB IN ISRAEL UNDER COMPASSIONATE USE

* REDHILL- PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL RAMP-UP OF MANUFACTURING OF OPAGANIB Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)