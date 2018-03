BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Announces Two Oral Presentations On Bekinda® 24 Mg For Acute Gastroenteritis

March 27 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES TWO ORAL PRESENTATIONS ON BEKINDA® 24 MG FOR ACUTE GASTROENTERITIS AT THE SAEM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA -RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE III GUARD STUDY WITH BEKINDA 24 MG SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* BEKINDA 24 MG WAS ALSO FOUND TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN TREATMENT OF ACUTE GASTROENTERITIS AND GASTRITIS