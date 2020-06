BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Expands Opaganib Covid-19 Phase 2/3 Study With Clinical Trial Applications In Italy And UK

June 18 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA EXPANDS OPAGANIB COVID-19 PHASE 2/3 STUDY WITH CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATIONS IN ITALY AND UK

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - CLINICAL STUDY OF OPAGANIB IN UP TO 40 SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS HAS BEEN APPROVED BY FDA AND IS OPEN FOR RECRUITMENT IN U.S

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - PHASE 2/3 STUDY PLANNED TO ENROLL UP TO 270 SUBJECTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA REQUIRING HOSPITALIZATION, TREATMENT

* REDHILL - PHASE 2A STUDY WITH OPAGANIB SET TO ENROLL UP TO 40 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA REQUIRING HOSPITALIZATION, SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - CURRENTLY PLANS TO CONDUCT PHASE 2/3 STUDY IN UP TO 40 CLINICAL SITES ACROSS RUSSIA, ITALY, UK, ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES