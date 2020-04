April 17 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - ADDITIONAL UPDATE ON COVID-19 COMPASSIONATE USE WITH OPAGANIB IN ISRAEL PROVIDED BY CO

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - ALL 5 PATIENTS HAVE SHOWN AN IMPROVED C-REACTIVE PROTEIN, FROM COVID-19 COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM WITH OPAGANIB

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - OPAGANIB WAS WELL TOLERATED AT DOSES ADMINISTERED AND NO OPAGANIB-RELATED TREATMENT EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED