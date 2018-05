May 8 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.4 MILLION

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - DOES NOT HAVE PLANS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL AHEAD OF MAP US PHASE III STUDY TOP-LINE RESULTS WITH RHB-104 FOR CROHN’S DISEASE

* QTRLY LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.05

* CASH BALANCE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $36.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO $46.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)