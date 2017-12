Dec 5 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA PROVIDES 2017 YEAR-END BUSINESS UPDATE

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - ‍COST REDUCTION PLAN IS IN PLACE TO GRADUALLY REDUCE AVERAGE QUARTERLY CASH BURN RATE IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY $8.5 MILLION​

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - FOCUSING ON DELIVERING PHASE III DATA READ-OUTS WITH RHB-104 FOR CROHN'S DISEASE AND TALICIA FOR H. PYLORI INFECTION