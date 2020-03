BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Provides Update On Opaganib

March 11 (Reuters) -

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPAGANIB (YELIVA®)

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - PURSUING AN EXPLORATORY PROGRAM OF OPAGANIB AND RHB-107 INDIVIDUALLY AND IN COMBINATION WITH HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND OTHER COMPOUNDS FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING OPAGANIB IN PROSTATE CANCER HAS BEEN INITIATED AT MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - HAS ADDED A SECOND ARM TO STUDY, EVALUATING OPAGANIB IN COMBINATION WITH HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - RECRUITMENT FOR SECOND ARM OF PHASE 1/2A STUDY HAS BEEN INITIATED

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - PLANS TO ADD A THIRD ARM TO STUDY, EVALUATING OPAGANIB IN COMBINATION WITH RHB-107 (UPAMOSTAT)