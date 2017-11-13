FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Redhill biopharma Q3 ‍loss per ordinary share US$0.09
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

BRIEF-Redhill biopharma Q3 ‍loss per ordinary share US$0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.5 million

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍decrease quarterly cash burn rate and continued revenue growth are expected in 2018​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍top-line results from first Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease (MAP US study) expected in mid-2018​

* Redhill Biopharma - ‍top-line results from confirmatory Phase III study with Talicia (RHB-105) for treatment of H. Pylori infection, expected in H2/2018​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd qtrly ‍loss per ordinary share us$0.09​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.