May 8 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR COVID-19 CLINICAL STUDY WITH OPAGANIB IN THE U.S.

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY AIMS TO ENROLL UP TO 40 PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA -ALL 6 ANALYZED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS TREATED WITH OPAGANIB UNDER COMPASSIONATE USE IN ISRAEL WERE WEANED FROM OXYGEN