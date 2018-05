BRIEF-RedHill Biopharma Reports Enrollment of 300th Patient in Confirmatory Phase III Study With Talicia

May 4 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT OF 300TH PATIENT IN CONFIRMATORY PHASE III STUDY WITH TALICIA® FOR H. PYLORI INFECTION

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN Q3/2018 AND ANNOUNCE TOP-LINE RESULTS IN Q4/2018

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - STUDY IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE PACKAGE REQUIRED FOR FILING A U.S. NDA FOR TALICIA IN EARLY 2019

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - IF ACCEPTED, TALICIA NDA WILL BENEFIT FROM PRIORITY REVIEW OF 6 MONTHS WITH POTENTIAL FDA APPROVAL IN H2/2019

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - REMAINS ON TRACK TO POTENTIALLY COMPLETE ENROLLMENT OF ERADICATE HP2 STUDY IN Q3 OF 2018

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF ERADICATE HP2 STUDY IN Q4 OF 2018