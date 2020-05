BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Says Cash Position Of $115.1 Mln At End Of Q1

May 27 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - CASH POSITION OF $115.1 MILLION AT END OF Q1

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO MITIGATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - TO DATE, THERE HAVE BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS TO COMPANY’S SUPPLY CHAIN

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - HAS SUFFICIENT SUPPLY ON HAND TO MEET U.S. COMMERCIAL DEMAND

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - A NUMBER OF CO’S COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - DEFERRED INITIATION OF PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY WITH RHB-204 IN FIRST-LINE PULMONARY NTM INFECTIONS BY ONE QUARTER