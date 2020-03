BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Says Implementing Measures To Mitigate Potential Supply Chain Disruptions

March 25 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - AT THIS TIME, THERE ARE NO DISRUPTIONS TO OUR SUPPLY CHAIN EXPECTED

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - IMPLEMENTING MEASURES TO MITIGATE ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS FOR TALICIA, AEMCOLO & MOVANTIK

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - CONTINUE TO PURSUE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PLANS SUBJECT TO RELEVANT TEMPORARY CONSTRAINTS & LIMITATIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK

* REDHILL - INITIATION OF PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING RHB-204 AS STAND-ALONE TREATMENT FOR PULMONARY NTM INFECTIONS PLANNED TO BE DEFERRED TO Q3

* REDHILL - CONTINUE TO MAKE PROGRESS WITH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WITH OPAGANIB, INDIVIDUALLY & IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER COMPOUNDS, FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: