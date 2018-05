May 7 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES LAST PATIENT ASSESSED FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN RHB-104 PHASE III STUDY FOR CROHN’S DISEASE

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE III STUDY WITH RHB-104 FOR CROHN’S DISEASE EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: