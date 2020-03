March 30 (Reuters) - Redhill Education Ltd:

* TO STAND DOWN ABOUT 67% OF NON-TEACHING WORKFORCE EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL 2020, UNTIL AT LEAST END OF JUNE 2020.

* STAND DOWN IMPACTS OVER 235 PERMANENT AND CASUAL EMPLOYEES

* STAND DOWN WILL REDUCE SALARIES AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS EXPENSE BY ABOUT $2.6 MILLION IN Q4 OF FY20

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED THEIR FEES WILL BE SUSPENDED IN RELATION TO FY20 Q4. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: