BRIEF-Redhill Education Sees Balance Of FY20 Revenues To Be Materially Impacted By International Travel Bans

March 23 (Reuters) - Redhill Education Ltd:

* EXPECTS FY20 BALANCE OF YEAR REVENUES TO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BANS

* IS NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE A RELIABLE FORECAST GIVEN LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* HAS TEMPORARILY CEASED DELIVERING FACE-TO-FACE COURSES AT ALL OF ITS CAMPUSES SINCE 18 MARCH 2020

* CONFIRMS THAT ALL COURSES AND PROGRAMMES WILL BE DELIVERED 100% ONLINE

* NO COURSES OR PROGRAMMES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR DEFERRED AS PART OF THIS TRANSITION TO ONLINE DELIVERY

* REVOKED DECISION TO MAKE FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: