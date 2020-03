BRIEF-Redhill Education Updates On Covid-19 Response

March 18 (Reuters) - Redhill Education Ltd:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

* WILL TEMPORARILY CEASE DELIVERING FACE-TO-FACE COURSES AT ALL OF ITS CAMPUSES FROM 18 MARCH 2020

* ALL REDHILL COURSES AND PROGRAMMES WILL BE DELIVERED 100% ONLINE FROM MONDAY 23 MARCH 2020

* NO COURSES OR PROGRAMMES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR DEFERRED

* TO POSTPONE ITS PLANNED STRATEGIC CAMPUS LAUNCH IN BRISBANE GIVEN UNCERTAINTIES AROUND FUTURE STUDENT DEMAND IN BRISBANE MARKET

* EXPECTS THAT CAMPUSES WILL REMAIN CLOSED TO STUDENTS FOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS

* DIRECTORS PLAN TO COMMENT UPON H2 AND FULL YEAR FY20 PERFORMANCE IN LATE APRIL 2020

* WELL PLACED TO CONTINUE DELIVERING ALL OF ITS COURSES 100% ONLINE FOR AS LONG AS COVID-19 PANDEMIC CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE