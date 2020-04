BRIEF-Redhill Reports Objective Improvement In 2 COVID-19 Patients Treated With Opaganib

April 13 (Reuters) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA PROVIDES INITIAL UPDATE FROM ITS OPAGANIB COVID-19 COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM IN ISRAEL

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - OBJECTIVE IMPROVEMENT IN FIRST 2 PATIENTS TREATED WITH OPAGANIB IN ISRAEL WHO HAVE DEMONSTRATED MEASURABLE CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM APPROVED IN ITALY WITH 160 PATIENTS PLANNED TO BE TREATED

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM APPROVED IN ITALY WITH 160 PATIENTS PLANNED TO BE TREATED

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - DISCUSSIONS ONGOING IN U.S. AND OTHER COUNTRIES TO INCREASE ACCESSIBILITY OF OPAGANIB UNDER SIMILAR PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: