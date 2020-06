BRIEF-Redhill Says COVID-19 Patients In Opaganib-Treated Group Discharged Without Needing Mechanical Ventilation

June 24 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* PUBLICATION OF DATA FROM SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS SHOWS SUBSTANTIAL BENEFIT TO PATIENTS TREATED WITH REDHILL’S OPAGANIB COMPARED TO MATCHED CASE-CONTROL GROUP

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - ALL COVID-19 PATIENTS IN OPAGANIB-TREATED GROUP WERE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL WITHOUT REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATION

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - IN TRIAL, 33% OF MATCHED CASE-CONTROL GROUP REQUIRED MECHANICAL VENTILATION

* REDHILL - MEDIAN TIME TO WEANING FROM HIGH-FLOW NASAL CANNULA REDUCED TO 10 DAYS IN OPAGANIB-TREATED GROUP VERSUS 15 DAYS IN MATCHED CASE-CONTROL GROUP