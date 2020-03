BRIEF-Redmile Group Agrees To Acquire Redx Pharma For 15.5 pence Per Redx Share

March 13 (Reuters) - Redmile Group:

* RECOMMENDED MANDATORY OFFER FOR REDX PHARMA PLC

* AGREED TO ACQUIRE ABOUT 75 MILLION REDX SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 39.5% OF TOTAL REDX SHARES, FROM MOULTON GOODIES LIMITED

* REDX SHARES BROUGHT AT A PRICE OF 15.5 PENCE PER REDX SHARE

* AFTER DEAL, WILL HOLD 86.5 MILLION REDX SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 45.5% OF THE TOTAL REDX SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF REDX

* OFFER VALUES THE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF REDX, AT APPROXIMATELY £29.45 MILLION

* WILL FINANCE THE OFFER FROM ITS EXISTING CASH RESOURCES