BRIEF-Redrow Says 80% Of Workforce Furloughed Under Govt.'s Job Retention Scheme

April 9 (Reuters) - Redrow Plc:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* CONFIRMED AS AN ELIGIBLE ISSUER FOR COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY WITH AN ISSUER LIMIT UNDER FACILITY OF £300M

* FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDRAWN

* NEGOTIATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL £100M OF HEADROOM UNDER EXISTING RCF WITH ITS SIX RELATIONSHIP BANKS ARE PROGRESSING WELL

* ADDITIONAL £100M OF HEADROOM WILL RESULT IN EXISTING RCF INCREASING FROM £250M TO £350M

* REDROW PLC - CURRENTLY AROUND 80% OF WORKFORCE HAS BEEN FURLOUGHED UNDER GOVERNMENT’S JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* REDROW PLC - BOARD AND SENIOR DIRECTORS IN BUSINESS ANNOUNCED INTERNALLY THEY HAD VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE A 20% CUT IN SALARY FOR DURATION OF CRISIS

* REDROW PLC - WIDER DIRECTORATE IN BUSINESS HAVE ALSO VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE A SALARY CUT OF 20%