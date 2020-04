BRIEF-Redrow Says It Has 350 Mln Stg Of Committed Facilities Under RCF

April 20 (Reuters) - Redrow PLC:

* REDROW - CONCLUDED TALKS WITH SIX RELATIONSHIP BANKS REGARDING REQUEST FOR £100M ADDITIONAL FUNDING UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* REDROW - NOW HAS £350M OF COMMITTED FACILITIES UNDER RCF WHICH MATURES AT END OF DECEMBER 2022

* REDROW PLC - JOHN TUTTE HAS AGREED TO DELAY STEP BACK TO NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN FROM 30 JUNE UNTIL COMPANY’S AGM IN NOVEMBER 2020

* REDROW PLC - IT REMAINS JOHN'S INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AHEAD OF AGM IN 2021